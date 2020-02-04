Soccer

No looking back now, Usuthu told

By Sihle Ndebele - 04 February 2020 - 10:14
Jozef Vukusic of AmaZulu./Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images
Jozef Vukusic of AmaZulu./Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

After beating fellow strugglers Polokwane City 1-0 at the weekend, AmaZulu coach Jozef Vukusic has breathed a huge sigh of relief and wants to build on the victory.

Sowetan gathered that had AmaZulu lost to Polokwane, Vukusic would have been given one more match to save his job, with the Usuthu hierarchy believed to be anxious about the club's relegation battle.

Bonginkosi Ntuli netted the match's solitary strike, his 11th of the campaign. The win boosted the Durban club's survival hopes, moving them from bottom of the table, while condemning Rise and Shine to the last spot.

"Before the game [against Polokwane] I told the boys that winning was the first step to beat relegation and I am excited we managed to win," said Vukusic.

Can TS Galaxy pick up where they left off against Chiefs: Guide to the Nedbank Cup

Focus will switch to the Nedbank Cup over the next week as the 16 Premier League sides battle it out with eight each from the GladAfrica Championship ...
Sport
1 day ago

Highlands Park, Baroka in a must-win league clash

Not only must Highlands Park dish out combustible football tomorrow, but they will have to get back to winning ways if they are to retain the ...
Sport
4 days ago

"I hope that from now on we will win every game. We must not look back now. Our attitude was good and it must remain like than going forward."

Against Polokwane City, Vukusic partnered Ntuli with bulky marksman Milos Lacny (a fellow Slovakian) and the Usuthu coach sounded impressed with the combination.

"They [Ntuli and Lacny] are both very good players. They can score goals and they can also work for one another. I liked the way they did [their] thing up front. they gave Polokwane real problems," noted Vukusic.

"We will analyse if we keep on starting them together going forward because we still have players like [Lehlohonolo] Majoro and some good players in the midfield. But it's important that everyone is committed to help the club."

Usuthu next face Bloem Celtic in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
X