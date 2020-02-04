No looking back now, Usuthu told

After beating fellow strugglers Polokwane City 1-0 at the weekend, AmaZulu coach Jozef Vukusic has breathed a huge sigh of relief and wants to build on the victory.

Sowetan gathered that had AmaZulu lost to Polokwane, Vukusic would have been given one more match to save his job, with the Usuthu hierarchy believed to be anxious about the club's relegation battle.

Bonginkosi Ntuli netted the match's solitary strike, his 11th of the campaign. The win boosted the Durban club's survival hopes, moving them from bottom of the table, while condemning Rise and Shine to the last spot.

"Before the game [against Polokwane] I told the boys that winning was the first step to beat relegation and I am excited we managed to win," said Vukusic.