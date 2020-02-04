No looking back now, Usuthu told
After beating fellow strugglers Polokwane City 1-0 at the weekend, AmaZulu coach Jozef Vukusic has breathed a huge sigh of relief and wants to build on the victory.
Sowetan gathered that had AmaZulu lost to Polokwane, Vukusic would have been given one more match to save his job, with the Usuthu hierarchy believed to be anxious about the club's relegation battle.
Bonginkosi Ntuli netted the match's solitary strike, his 11th of the campaign. The win boosted the Durban club's survival hopes, moving them from bottom of the table, while condemning Rise and Shine to the last spot.
"Before the game [against Polokwane] I told the boys that winning was the first step to beat relegation and I am excited we managed to win," said Vukusic.
"I hope that from now on we will win every game. We must not look back now. Our attitude was good and it must remain like than going forward."
Against Polokwane City, Vukusic partnered Ntuli with bulky marksman Milos Lacny (a fellow Slovakian) and the Usuthu coach sounded impressed with the combination.
"They [Ntuli and Lacny] are both very good players. They can score goals and they can also work for one another. I liked the way they did [their] thing up front. they gave Polokwane real problems," noted Vukusic.
"We will analyse if we keep on starting them together going forward because we still have players like [Lehlohonolo] Majoro and some good players in the midfield. But it's important that everyone is committed to help the club."
Usuthu next face Bloem Celtic in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.