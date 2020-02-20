Campus hardships hone Vaal University of Technology players

Like most underprivileged students in South African universities, Vaal University of Technology (VUT) players go through student life hardships.

Team captain Sibusiso Mkhonto says as students they face bigger challenges in life than playing Mamelodi Sundowns.

"You know students go through a lot, my brother. Sometimes you don't have something to eat and that's why it's hard to focus in class. So, facing Sundowns is a privilege. Not many young players get to experience something like this."

The winner of the cup will collect R7m, while the runners-up will bank R2.5m and semifinalists R1m. VUT are guaranteed R200,000 for qualifying for the last 16 stage and could get R400,000 for progressing to the quarterfinals, highly unlikely as it seems.

Mkhonto says the money can go a long way. "Sure, it can help a lot within the team. As players we work hard and face many challenges so the money will be good if we can go far."



