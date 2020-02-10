Victorious Vaal University of Technology stay grounded

Following their upset win over Golden Arrows, Vaal University of Technology (VUT) coach Standford Nkoane was reluctant to label his team "giant killers" at this year's Nedbank Cup.

VUT advanced to the last 16 of the cup competition after a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Arrows. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after regulation time.

"I am humble after the win and we are still grounded.

"We don't want to get over-excited because there is still a long way to go," Nkoane told Sowetan.

"We will see who we get in the draw and prepare appropriately. It was a good win for us but we have to remain focused."

In the encounter at Dobsonville Stadium, Takalani Mawelawela gave VUT the lead in the fourth minute, but his teammate Sibusiso Nkhondo scored an own goal in the 11th minute, bringing Arrows back into the game.

It looked as if Arrows would snatch a win when Michael Gumede scored in the 86th minute, but Reitumetse Hlongwane grabbed an equaliser moments later to take the game into extra time.

Nkoane, who hails from Ga-Mphahlele in Limpopo, said he did a thorough homework on Steve Komphela's Abafana Bes'thende.

"After the draw, I attended a few of their games and studied how they play. Their approach against Polokwane City was different to the way they played against Kaizer Chiefs. I looked at how they attack and how they defend.