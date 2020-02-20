Vaal vow to give rich Downs a match

With the rain pouring down on them at their training session, Vaal University of Technology (VUT) demonstrated the kind of will to win that will stand them in good stead as they prepare for the biggest match of their careers.

The team remain defiant despite the prospect of possible annihilation when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Sunday (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 3pm).

Their top striker, Reitumetse Hlongwane, says his team are confident they can put on a good showing against their star-studded, moneyed opponents.

"Football is football at the end of the day. We will both have 11 players on the pitch and will give it our best shot," said the third-year electrical engineering student.

"We know that Sundowns are the champions of the Premiership and were also African champions [in 2016]. We are not in denial but what I am saying is that we will focus more on what we can do. If we think about all their accomplishments and quality then we will start to fear them."