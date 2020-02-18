VUT's Nkoana ready for Pitso: 'We’ll see who has better tactics on Sunday’
Confident Vaal University of Technology (VUT) football coach Stanley Nkoana has again stepped up the psychological warfare in the Nedbank Cup. He says Pitso Mosimane is smart, but the coach with the better tactics will win the game on Sunday.
The fourth-tier side take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium (kickoff 3pm) in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. VUT defeated Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Golden Arrows in the last 32, 6-5 on penalties after the sides ended at 2-2 after extra time.
An excited Nkoana told TimesLIVE that he sees Mosimane as a good coach, even admitting that facing the former Bafana Bafana boss is his “biggest challenge ever". However, he added that he believes his tactical skills stand him a chance of beating the four-time league-winning Sundowns coach.
“Pitso is a good coach. He is an experienced coach, a smart one. This will be my biggest challenge ever since I have been a football coach,” he said.
“We are playing against African champions. In football, anything can happen. We will see on Sunday who has better tactics to win.”
As his team prepare for the clash, Nkoana said there is "no need" for him to encourage his players.
“Our preparations are going as planned. They are going well,” he said.
“There is no need for me to motivate my players. This game against Sundowns is motivation in itself.”
Nkoana promised that his side would entertain spectators and give the Brazilians a run for their money.
“I can assure the supporters that this is a game not to be missed. It will be an exciting game. We will play our normal football. We can play football as well,” he said.
Nkoana earlier raised eyebrows ahead of his team's cup meeting against Arrows. When asked about the Durban team's coach Steve Komphela's famously cultivated English, the VUT coach replied: “His English will not be playing football on the day.”