VUT's Nkoana ready for Pitso: 'We’ll see who has better tactics on Sunday’

Confident Vaal University of Technology (VUT) football coach Stanley Nkoana has again stepped up the psychological warfare in the Nedbank Cup. He says Pitso Mosimane is smart, but the coach with the better tactics will win the game on Sunday.

The fourth-tier side take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium (kickoff 3pm) in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. VUT defeated Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Golden Arrows in the last 32, 6-5 on penalties after the sides ended at 2-2 after extra time.

An excited Nkoana told TimesLIVE that he sees Mosimane as a good coach, even admitting that facing the former Bafana Bafana boss is his “biggest challenge ever". However, he added that he believes his tactical skills stand him a chance of beating the four-time league-winning Sundowns coach.

“Pitso is a good coach. He is an experienced coach, a smart one. This will be my biggest challenge ever since I have been a football coach,” he said.