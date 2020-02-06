Wayne Arendse not fussed about his cameo role

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse has embraced his bit-part role this season, with Motjeka Madisha and Mosa Lebusa usually preferred ahead of him.

What could further limit Arendse's role is the return of another hard-nosed defender, Ricardo Nascimento, who won the Defender of the Season gong last term.

The Brazilian centre-back has just recovered from a groin injury he had sustained at the end of last season and has played in the last two games against Petro and Wydad Casablanca.

Arendse, 35, has started only five of Sundowns' 18 league outings, making one appearance from the bench. However, the limited game time isn't troubling the lad from Cape Town.