Mosa Lebusa pulls out of Sundowns' Group C opener against Angola's Petro

“The positives are we’ve got Thapelo Morena back, who missed the AmaZulu game in midweek, Gaston Sirino is available to play,” Mosimane said at a pre-match press conference at Loftus on Friday evening.

“We have Tebogo Langerman available, because we also kept him away from suspension on three yellow cards, not playing him against AmaZulu.

“Denis Onyango is forever doubtful lately, because he’s got the injury. He trained [on Friday] — to be honest we are on a borderline. We have to make a call.

“The danger is that if he plays tomorrow he can aggravate it. He might miss the [Telkom Knockout] final, he might miss the big one coming in Morocco [against Wydad Casablanca].

“So we’ll have to assess the risk with him, with the doctors, and then we make a tactical decision to say, ‘Do we really have to play him on Saturday?’

“My captain [Kekana] is serving the last match of his suspension.

“Mosa Lebusa pulled out [on Friday]. And he’s been consistent with Motjeka Madisha at centreback.

“We have numbers to fill in. It just disturbs the flow because the pair have been doing very well.

“We’ll opt for either Rivaldo [Coetzee] or Wayne Arendse. Ali Meza has also pulled out.”