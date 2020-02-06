Did Busi Mkhwebane overstep on Cyril funding?

Did public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane go beyond her jurisdiction and overstep her mandate by investigating the entire funding of President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 presidential campaign?

This is one question the full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will ponder in Ramaphosa's legal application for a judicial review of Mkhwebane's report, which found that he deliberately misled parliament when responding to a question about a R500,000 donation by late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

Advocate Vincent Maleka, arguing on behalf of the EFF, emphasised that activities of Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign cannot be divorced from SA's democratic order.

Maleka, arguing yesterday, said that the CR17 campaign was not a private matter.

"We talk about the CR17 as if it's a legal entity, it's not a legal entity. It's not separate from the president," Maleka argued.