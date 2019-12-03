Mosa Lebusa plays down his skipping future

Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa feels it's premature to talk about the captaincy of the team as the incumbent Hlompho Kekana has many years left in him.

Lebusa recently received high praise from coach Pitso Mosimane who suggested that the defender could skipper the team in future.

Kekana has been leading the club with aplomb since 2016, but at 34 is approaching the latter years of his career.

Since his arrival last year, Lebusa has been a pillar for Downs in the backline as a specialist left-footed central defender.

"I think we are fortunate at Sundowns to have a team full of leaders. My captain is Hlompho and it will remain like that for some time to come," said Lebusa.