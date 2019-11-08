Chippa's coach Mapeza feeling the heat
Pressure appears to be mounting on Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza after his team suffered yet another defeat in the Absa Premiership at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Port Elizabeth-based side went down 2-0 to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs despite producing another fearless performance against the log leaders. Chippa are still rooted to the bottom on the log with only four points from 10 matches.
Despite the club's situation, Mapeza remains confident results will come.
However, time is no friend of his with a club boss like Siviwe Mpengesi, who is known to be results-driven and impatient.
When asked if he was under pressure, the Zimbabwean coach said: "No. You know, in this industry there will be a day you will resign or a day where you will be sacked as a coach.
"Top coaches in the world have been sacked. I am not saying I am one of the top coaches but I am just giving an example.
"We have guys like Josè Mourinho and Carlos Queiroz who have been sacked."
Mapeza has only one win under his belt in the four matches that he has been in charge of since taking over from axed Clinton Larsen in October. The 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic came in the Telkom Knockout.
But a league win eludes them.
"I knew when I came here [about the club's reputation] but I just wanted to get the feel of this environment.
"And if tomorrow the owner of the club says 'look, coach, you have failed', I will take my stuff and go home with my head up high."
On Wednesday, the Chilli Boys gave yet another wholehearted performance against Chiefs. But it was not enough.
Chippa made it to half-time with the score at 0-0 but Mapeza was forced into urgent changes in the second half after three of his key players - Frederic Nsabiyumva, Elvis Moyo and Boikanyo Komane - were injured.
Chippa next face AmaZulu this weekend.
