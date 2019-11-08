Soccer

Chippa's coach Mapeza feeling the heat

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 08 November 2019 - 13:26
Siyabonga Ngezana of Chiefs outpaces Kurt Lentjies of Chippa United./BackpagePix
Siyabonga Ngezana of Chiefs outpaces Kurt Lentjies of Chippa United./BackpagePix

Pressure appears to be mounting on Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza after his team suffered yet another defeat in the Absa Premiership at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Port Elizabeth-based side went down 2-0 to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs despite producing another fearless performance against the log leaders. Chippa are still rooted to the bottom on the log with only four points from 10 matches.

Despite the club's situation, Mapeza remains confident results will come.

However, time is no friend of his with a club boss like Siviwe Mpengesi, who is known to be results-driven and impatient.

When asked if he was under pressure, the Zimbabwean coach said: "No. You know, in this industry there will be a day you will resign or a day where you will be sacked as a coach.

Kaizer Chiefs extend lead at top with hard-fought win against Chippa United

Dumisani Zuma scored twice as Kaizer Chiefs increased their lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League table by beating injury-plagued Chippa ...
Sport
1 day ago

"Top coaches in the world have been sacked. I am not saying I am one of the top coaches but I am just giving an example.

"We have guys like Josè Mourinho and Carlos Queiroz who have been sacked."

Mapeza has only one win under his belt in the four matches that he has been in charge of since taking over from axed Clinton Larsen in October. The 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic came in the Telkom Knockout.

But a league win eludes them.

"I knew when I came here [about the club's reputation] but I just wanted to get the feel of this environment.

"And if tomorrow the owner of the club says 'look, coach, you have failed', I will take my stuff and go home with my head up high."

On Wednesday, the Chilli Boys gave yet another wholehearted performance against Chiefs. But it was not enough.

Chippa made it to half-time with the score at 0-0 but Mapeza was forced into urgent changes in the second half after three of his key players - Frederic Nsabiyumva, Elvis Moyo and Boikanyo Komane - were injured.

Chippa next face AmaZulu this weekend.

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza turns his attention to Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza says there are plenty of positives for his side to take into Wednesday’s Absa Premiership clash with Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
4 days ago

Chippa are out but not down

Team was superb in TKO.
Sport
4 days ago

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza in TKO turnaround

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has had a change of heart and is now taking a serious shot at trying to win the Telkom Knockout.
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X