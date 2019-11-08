Chippa's coach Mapeza feeling the heat

Pressure appears to be mounting on Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza after his team suffered yet another defeat in the Absa Premiership at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Port Elizabeth-based side went down 2-0 to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs despite producing another fearless performance against the log leaders. Chippa are still rooted to the bottom on the log with only four points from 10 matches.

Despite the club's situation, Mapeza remains confident results will come.

However, time is no friend of his with a club boss like Siviwe Mpengesi, who is known to be results-driven and impatient.

When asked if he was under pressure, the Zimbabwean coach said: "No. You know, in this industry there will be a day you will resign or a day where you will be sacked as a coach.