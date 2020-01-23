Chippa's Mothwa grateful for second chance

A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

This saying aptly sums up how Chippa United goalkeeper Veli Mothwa has managed to resurrect his career after three years of absence in elite football, having been the subject of a thug-of-war between Baroka and Polokwane City in 2014.

Five years ago, Mothwa was found guilty of simultaneously signing contracts with Bakgaga and Polokwane. The 28-year-old shot-stopper was fined R50,000 at the time.

Fast forward to this season, Mothwa is now the Chilli Boys' skipper and the first-choice keeper after ousting veteran Patrick Tignyemb from both roles, following the Cameroonian's mediocre display at the start of the term.

"It was difficult, watching people enjoying football at the highest level when you're playing for the reserves. I was so patient and working hard," said Mothwa, who prior to making his Chippa debut late last year, had not played top-flight football since March 2016 at Baroka.