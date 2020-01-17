Defending leads with all they have is still a big battle for Bloemfontein Celtic‚ co-coach Lehlohonolo Seema admitted after his side threw away a 2-1 second-half advantage to lose 3-2 to Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night.

“The effort was there‚ the heart was there‚ especially in the second half‚ but we should have done better‚” said Seema of the Absa Premiership encounter his side threw away in the last 10 minutes as they allowed Wits substitutes Hasheem Domingo and Gift Motupa to score the late goals.

“Once it bounces inside the box and we have the numbers there‚ ‘Defend with everything‚ you’re leading’. At least take a draw.

“But that shows also the quality of Wits because they never gave up. Yaah‚ credit must go to them but I’m happy with the effort that the guys gave today.

“The first half we were not there at all‚ even our passes were not good.

“But we had to talk with the guys in the dressing room and said to them‚ ‘Come on‚ let’s bring ourselves into the game and do what we’re capable of’.

“We pointed a few things out and saw a different team of the same players in the second half.

“The energy was there in the second half and we could have scored a few goals. But if you don’t use your chances then goals like these will come and haunt you.

“We wanted to win because we could see there was only one team in the second half.”

While Seema credited Wits for their resilience and ability to bounce back‚ he felt his charges could have defended better a the situationes that led to Domingo and Motupa’s goals.

“It’s a good team‚ Wits‚ and it’s a hard playing them‚ but today we played football and they scored goals‚” said the former Orlando Pirates midfielder.

“That was the unfortunate thing because after scoring the two goals we looked OK‚ but the soft goals that we let in once again showed our Achilles.

“We can’t defend our leads and we always concede when we have the numbers there.

“It’s a young team and you can always expect that up until they get where you want them.

“Maybe next season they’ll be an experienced team because they would have learned from the mistakes like this.

“It’s unfortunate after working so hard‚ but we lose it in the end like that.”

One thing Seema was happy with was the return of the team’s experienced defender Wandisile Letlabika from an eight-month layoff through injury.

“We’re happy that we saw Letlabika come in and had some minutes after eight months of injury‚” said Seema.

“He will come and stabilise us and give us that leadership at the back also.”

Celtic‚ in a heallthy sixth position‚ will look to regain their form when they host Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Stadium on Sunday.

Seema’s team are sharing the Port Elizabeth stadium with the Chilli Boys while their Free State venue at Dr Molemela Stadium is being rehabilitated.