CONFIRMED: Kaizer Chiefs sign a new goalkeeper

Chippa United chief operations officer Lukhayo Mzinzi said the selling of their No 1 shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs was a good business move.

The 32-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper pinned down a contract with the Glamour Boys on Thursday‚ just hours before the Premier Soccer League transfer window closed at midnight on Thursday.

Mzinzi said it was best to sell the player now‚ as his contract with the Chilli Boys was coming to an end in six months.

“Chiefs made a very good offer to the club‚” Mzinzi told SowetanLIVE on Thursday.

“We considered that Daniel is in his last six months of his contract. As much as he is one of our most consistent and valuable members‚ we could not let him go for free.

“We think we have made a good business move by selling him before his contract ends.

“We thank [him for] his loyalty to the club. Through him our club is known beyond South Africa‚ because he was one of the members for the World Cup squad for Nigeria.