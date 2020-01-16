'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach

Kaizer Motaung has a wry smile on his face when he talks about Kostadin Papic's three-month spell at Kaizer Chiefs in 2007, saying the Serbian was just there to enjoy his smoking habit.

The former Orlando Pirates coach was known for his chain-smoking antics at the time and Motaung said there was nothing else he saw Papic doing at Chiefs between March 7 and June 4 in 2007, after he succeeded coach Ernst Middendorp.

"He was just smoking," was all Motaung was prepared to say about Papic's time at Chiefs before he rehired Muhsin Ertugral for his second spell to replace Papic in July 2007.

What seemed frustrate Motaung more was Papic's failure to rescue Chiefs from finishing ninth of the log table after Middendorp's second season at Chiefs deteriorated into a nightmare.