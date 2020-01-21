Mike Lukhubene not thinking about promotion yet

Perhaps with a ploy to ease pressure on his troops and shift focus to fellow challengers, Steenberg United coach Mike Lukhubene has downplayed their promotion credentials.

Steenberg have gone 12 matches without a defeat, with seven wins and five draws. The Cape rookies' impressive form has propelled them to the third spot on the National First Division table.

After 18 outings, Steenberg are level on 32 points with provincial foes Ajax Cape Town, who have a game in hand, occupying the second spot, just two points adrift of leaders Uthongathi.

"We are a small team; we are just playing for ourselves with no ambitions of gaining promotion. We want to finish inside the top-eight, that's all," Lukhubene told Sowetan yesterday.

Steenberg's last defeat in the GladAfrica Championship came in October last year, suffering a 2-1 defeat at Ajax. However, the league newcomers got their revenge on the Urban Warriors, beating them in a similar fashion a fortnight ago.