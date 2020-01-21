Mike Lukhubene not thinking about promotion yet
Perhaps with a ploy to ease pressure on his troops and shift focus to fellow challengers, Steenberg United coach Mike Lukhubene has downplayed their promotion credentials.
Steenberg have gone 12 matches without a defeat, with seven wins and five draws. The Cape rookies' impressive form has propelled them to the third spot on the National First Division table.
After 18 outings, Steenberg are level on 32 points with provincial foes Ajax Cape Town, who have a game in hand, occupying the second spot, just two points adrift of leaders Uthongathi.
"We are a small team; we are just playing for ourselves with no ambitions of gaining promotion. We want to finish inside the top-eight, that's all," Lukhubene told Sowetan yesterday.
Steenberg's last defeat in the GladAfrica Championship came in October last year, suffering a 2-1 defeat at Ajax. However, the league newcomers got their revenge on the Urban Warriors, beating them in a similar fashion a fortnight ago.
"Our aim was always to learn as much as we can in our first season and we are on track with that. Beating big teams like Ajax shows that we have a bright future, but it doesn't mean we can win the league or even challenge for it," said Lukhubene, who hails from Venda in Limpopo.
"Without a doubt, next season we will be in a better position to fight for it [promotion]. We must not get carried away because we have a very young team," he said.
Well-travelled attacker Ruzaigh Gamildien, who also played for Bloemfontein Celtic and AmaZulu among other clubs, has been one of Steenberg's top-performers, having contributed 10 goals already.
"Ruzaigh is a hard-worker; he is always hungry for goals. It's a blessing to have him in our team because his experience helps our youngsters as well," said Lukhubene of Gamildien.
Steenberg's 12-game unbeaten run
Oct 19:v Tshakhuma: 2-0
Oct 23: v Galaxy: 3-3
Oct 26: v Mbombela: 1-0
Nov 1: v Kings: 0-0
Nov 9: v FS Stars: 2-2
Nov 24: v Eagles: 1-0
Dec 14: v JDR: 3-2
Dec 22: v Richards Bay: 2-1
Jan 4: v Mbombela: 1-1
Jan 8: v Cosmos: 1-1
Jan 11: v Ajax: 2-1
Jan 18; v Kings: 2-1
GladAfrica results
Eagles 1, Umoya 4; Tshakhuma 1, Mbombela 0; Richards Bay 0, Uthongathi 1; Kings 1, Steenberg 2; JDR 2, Galaxy 1; AmaTuks 1, FS Stars 1; Swallows 1, Cosmos 0; Ajax 0, Sporting 1
