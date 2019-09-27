How underrated JDR Stars stole a march on rivals

JDR Stars attacker Vusumuzi Mncube has attributed their impressive start to life in the second tier to being underestimated by other GladAfrica Championship teams.

Newbies JDR have started the season like a house on fire, having gained promotion from the ABC Motsepe League last season. The side based in Tshwane are unbeaten in the first five games, with three victories and two draws taking them top of the table.

"I think we've surprised many... no one gave us a chance as a new team in the league. Other teams underrated us and that has helped us a lot," Mncube, from Atteridgeville, Pretoria, said yesterday.

"When you are an underdog you always have no pressure. It's been like that with us as well. We are beating teams because they tell themselves before the game that's it's impossible to lose to a new team."