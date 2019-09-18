When Eagles become Kings

Imagine going to bed as a Real Madrid supporter and waking up as a Real Sociedad fan.

This is exactly what has recently happened in local football. The followers of GladAfrica Championship outfit Royal Eagles were caught by surprise in the past days when the club's Instagram page changed to Real Kings!

This latest development is part of the bitter separation fiasco involving Durban's power couple - S'bu and Shauwn Mpisane.

After S'bu allegedly took over Royal Eagles, which they once co-owned as a couple, sources have now confirmed that Shauwn is now the owner of Real Kings after buying the outfit that was already operating in the second-tier .

Real Kings boasted just over a thousand followers on Instagram and suddenly they have close to 28,000, appropriating followers of Royal Eagles without compensation.