Tiyani Mabunda feels sky is the limit for pal Hlompho Kekana

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda has backed Hlompho Kekana to go on to set a new appearance record for the club.

Kekana is on 302 appearances for Sundowns. On Tuesday he was honoured with a plaque for reaching the triple century milestone.

The current appearance record holder for Downs is Daniel Mudau, who has 390 caps for the Brazilians.

"I have no doubt that he can go all the way. He has got the ability and has the legs to take him there," Mabunda said.

"I think he can go until 40. Nobody can doubt his contribution to the club and to the game in SA. I foresee him going on like this for many years to come. Some of us are just grateful to witness such a role model and true professional at his best."

Kekana, 34, will arguably go down as the most successful skipper in the history of the club. Since becoming captain in 2016, the Zebediela-born workhorse has lifted two league titles, the Telkom Knockout (2019), CAF Champions League (2016) and CAF Super Cup (2017).