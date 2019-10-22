Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane warms up to fast-improving star Andile Jali

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has praised defensive midfielder Andile Jali for his improved level of professionalism following a turbulent spell that threatened to derail his career at the club.

The 29-year-old Jali was involved in domestic violence allegations in October last year and Mosimane froze him out of the team to sort out his personal problems.

The player was also asked to work on his fitness as he had put on a lot of weight.

He has bounced back with five appearances in all competitions this season and Mosimane is pleased that there are no more off-field issues.

Jali has improved whenever he has been given the opportunity and the Sundowns coach has noticed.

“He is a good player‚ he is working hard‚ his conditioning is good‚ he has sacrificed a lot and he is doing well‚” said Mosimane.

“It took him some time to understand the situation here at Sundowns but now that he understands‚ he is looking good.

"We don’t have any issues with him and it shows that he is looking after himself‚ which is what we want."

Mosimane said Jali had no choice but to work hard on his conditioning as competition for starting places in the defensive midfield role at Sundowns is fierce.

“He knows that Rivaldo (Coetzee) can play in that position easily‚ Sugar (Tiyani Mabunda) can play in that position with no problem and it is the same with Sammy Seabi‚" he said.