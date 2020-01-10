Murder-accused teen boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook

A teenager accused of several crimes, including murder of a grade 12 pupil, has caused a stir after he boasted on a video that he would get out of jail and cause havoc.

The 17-year-old suspect from Seshego, Polokwane, in Limpopo, was arrested last week for the murder of an 18-year-old pupil while out on bail for rape.

On Wednesday, a video of him in his prison cell in Polokwane, surfaced on social media where he vowed to come out soon because he was "untouchable".

In two separate video clips posted on Facebook, the teenager can be heard saying he will be back for the second time from prison.

"Round two, I have been arrested for the second time. You know what guys, [life] inside prison is tough. You thought life was easy. However, I am going to be fine, I'm coming back soon and I will show you sh*t," he said with a smile.

In another 19 seconds video clip, the suspect is seen filming his prison cell. "I'm back again, this is my bed, I'm feeling comfortable and we do things other people fail to do here. Do you know this place? This is my home," he said.