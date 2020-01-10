Soccer

How Uthongathi lured Siyabonga Nomvethe out of retirement

By Sihle Ndebele - 10 January 2020 - 13:23
Siyabonga Nomvethe announces his retirement at the end of the season during the AmaZulu FC press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Uthongathi director Nkosinathi Chili has detailed how the Cane Cutters managed to convince Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe to come out of retirement.

Before his decision to join Uthongathi last week, Nomvethe, 42, had hung up his boots in September 2018, having had a glittering career at clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu, among many others.

"It was not easy to persuade him [Nomvethe]. He's always been a friend of the club. Since he retired he had been coming to our training sessions to keep fit and it's where we saw that he's still got it," Chili told Sowetan yesterday.

"What worked for us to get him is that he's very close to us and the team, but it was not his idea to come out of retirement, it's us who pressed him. Fortunately, he agreed eventually."

"Bhele" penned a six-month deal with the KwaZulu-Natal-based second-tier outfit.

While he refused to reveal figures, Chili suggested that Nomvethe is happy with his package.

"He's happy with what we are going to give him every month. I can't disclose how much is he earning but it's a reasonable package," said the Uthongathi senior official.

Chilli also dismissed growing rumours that the former Usuthu striker returned to football because he's bankrupt.

"It's just funny that some people think Bhele is broke and desperate.

"The man just loves football and he's invested wisely. He is living the way he likes. I can say that with the money he made before he retired, he's set for life because he's so disciplined in everything he does," said Chili.

Bhele joined Uthongathi alongside his former Bafana teammate Thanduyise "Gonondo" Khuboni, 33.

Chili also confirmed that they have lifted the suspension on their coach, Johnny Ferreira.

