How Uthongathi lured Siyabonga Nomvethe out of retirement

Uthongathi director Nkosinathi Chili has detailed how the Cane Cutters managed to convince Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe to come out of retirement.

Before his decision to join Uthongathi last week, Nomvethe, 42, had hung up his boots in September 2018, having had a glittering career at clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu, among many others.

"It was not easy to persuade him [Nomvethe]. He's always been a friend of the club. Since he retired he had been coming to our training sessions to keep fit and it's where we saw that he's still got it," Chili told Sowetan yesterday.

"What worked for us to get him is that he's very close to us and the team, but it was not his idea to come out of retirement, it's us who pressed him. Fortunately, he agreed eventually."

"Bhele" penned a six-month deal with the KwaZulu-Natal-based second-tier outfit.

While he refused to reveal figures, Chili suggested that Nomvethe is happy with his package.