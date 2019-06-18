Siyabonga Nomvethe receives honorary doctorate in Sport

"Siyabonga Nomvethe has been honoured by the St Paul Bible Institute with a Doctorate Degree in Sport‚" the club said.

"Bhele was recognized for his contribution to the game‚ serving as a role model to youngsters. The PSL’s leading goal scorer. Legend."

The KwaMashu-born former Bafana striker's first hit the headlines with African Wanderers in 1996 and went on to play for Kaizer Chiefs‚ Italy's Udinese and Salernitana‚ Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows among others over the years.