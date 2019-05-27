Football presenter's journey from humble beginnings

Mukile Dube could not watch her daughter being honoured with the most prestigious soccer accolade in Durban two weeks ago because she does not have a television set.

On that Sunday night, Dube was preparing for bed in her single-room shack in Daveyton when she learnt that Lindiwe Dube, her 30-year-old daughter, had won the Premier Soccer League's Chairman's Award, which carries a R250,000 prize.

"We don't have a TV at the moment, and one of Lindi's siblings called me to tell me that she won. I was confused because I didn't know she was going to win anything," said the proud mother of five.

"But I was happy because I know how hard she worked and how far she came to get to where she is."

"I used to walk to the train station to wait for her at night when she started her career [at SuperSport]," she added.

The award, according to the proud mother, only reaffirmed the determination and drive her daughter has displayed throughout her life.

Lindiwe was one of three award recipients who were honoured for their contribution to football. It is usually given to individuals who have contributed their lives to South African football.