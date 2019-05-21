I am proud I achieved it all - Nomvethe

Siyabonga Nomvethe recalled the time he had to hide in his room at home in KwaMashu to get away from Orlando Pirates club officials who were trying to sign him.

"I had to run away from Pirates people who came to my house to try to sign me. They saw me go into the house but my family insisted that I was not there," Nomvethe laughed as he reflected that time some 20 years ago.

The year was 1998 and Nomvethe was the most sort-after striker in local football.

Pirates had already signed his teammates from African Wanderers, Sibusiso Zuma and Phumlani Mkhize, and the only signature remaining was that of Nomvethe, to complete the triumvirate.

But Bhele, as he's affectionately known, wanted to carve his own path and opted to join rivals Kaizer Chiefs instead.

The rest is history - as he went on to enjoy a sparkling career that recently ended when he hung up his boots.

"I feel privileged to have had a career where I achieved everything I wanted to achieve.

"I played for the biggest clubs in the country, played overseas and for Bafana Bafana. I managed to play until the age of 41, so I have been blessed in my career," he said.

Having drawn the curtain on his career, Nomvethe could easily make a career switch to athletics.