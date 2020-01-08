Chiefs evoke 'rich history' in new kit

Could Kaizer Chiefs' all-black 50th anniversary special jersey be a lucky charm and help Amakhosi return to their winning ways?

This question will be answered tonight when the Soweto giants don this commemorative kit for the first time versus Highlands Park in a league match at FNB Stadium (7.30pm).

The trendy vintage jersey, Chiefs' third of the season, is aimed at paying homage to the club's rich history. The new outfit should herald a new start for the Glamour Boys.

"The new classic all-black jersey, with its gold V-neck and gold band around the sleeves, is a tribute to the club's formative years in the 1970s - and a nod to the city of gold in which it was established - and is sure to become a collector's item,'' said the club via a statement. "The club was very clear and deliberate with Nike [their technical sponsor] when it came to the design and significance of the new 50th jersey, which pays tribute to the club's strong heritage and rich history.''

Marketing director Jessica Motaung also said on the club's website that they've catered for their female supporters as well. "As has now become tradition, over the last three jerseys launched, the new jersey will be available in a slim-fit shape for our Amakhosi ladies. It is important to recognise our ladies and the role they played in supporting the team.''