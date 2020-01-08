Proud father praises daughter for overcoming numerous challenges to pass matric
Moments after confirming that his daughter had passed matric with a bachelor, Oupa Sabonga said he was proud of not only her, but the class of 2019 as a whole.
Sabonga who lives with his daughter Ntombikayise Mayisela, said the journey of watching his child's education has been an amazing one.
"She was dedicated and I gave her all my support. She had challenges, studying at night sometimes and we live next to a tavern. She would struggle with concentration at times, but today she has made me a proud father," said Sabonga.
Sabonga was spotted by Sowetan looking for his daughter's results in the early hours of the morning at his home in Daveyton.
"Seeing her exam number gave me a lot of joy and it's a special moment in my history because I witnessed her special moment," he said.
Sabonga said it is every parents' wish to see their child prosper.
"She is my first born child and has set a great example for her siblings. Every morning I woke her up to make sure she has her breakfast and walk her to school to have morning motivational chats with her," he said.
Sabonga said he will helping his daughter to go register at the University of Pretoria because she could not apply online due to an ID application delay.
Mayisela 19, said she was greatful for her father's support and was ready to go further her studies. "If I had done twice the work that I put in, I would have gotten distinctions, but I'm happy with my performance and I am going to study TV production,"she said.
Mayisela passed in business studies, accounting, mathematics, economics, and languages.
"To the class of 2019, congratulations! May we sing Mama I made it by Cassper Nyovest. We deserve the celebrations and may we become the future of this country," she said.
Mayisela said for the past two days she was too anxious to eat while awaiting the results.
"I can't stop jumping in excitement. There were moments were I was exhausted, I had anxiety throughout my final exams, but I knew I had to keep going. Today I'm very happy and thankful to my teachers and dad for being there for me, said Mayisela.
