Proud father praises daughter for overcoming numerous challenges to pass matric

Moments after confirming that his daughter had passed matric with a bachelor, Oupa Sabonga said he was proud of not only her, but the class of 2019 as a whole.

Sabonga who lives with his daughter Ntombikayise Mayisela, said the journey of watching his child's education has been an amazing one.

"She was dedicated and I gave her all my support. She had challenges, studying at night sometimes and we live next to a tavern. She would struggle with concentration at times, but today she has made me a proud father," said Sabonga.

Sabonga was spotted by Sowetan looking for his daughter's results in the early hours of the morning at his home in Daveyton.

"Seeing her exam number gave me a lot of joy and it's a special moment in my history because I witnessed her special moment," he said.