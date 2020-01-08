Richard Maponya, Kaizer Chiefs must inspire us

He was a revolutionary, a freedom fighter in his own way. Although not armed with an AK-47 or leading a workers' strike in a mine somewhere, his very success in business served to expose the Verwoerdian lie that all black people were good for was to be hewers of wood and drawers of water.

His fighting spirit, which saw him build a business empire and help to create the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc), inspired many black entrepreneurs in Soweto and the rest of black South Africa.

One of those must have been Kaizer Motaung, the brilliant soccer player who returned from the US to establish his own club, Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.

Under trying conditions for black business people, Motaung was able to build Chiefs into a household name - in the process helping to turn the local soccer game into the thriving industry it is today.

Perhaps it is fitting, then, that Maponya left us just a day before Amakhosi's 50th birthday.

It is a message, maybe, that we should not be mourning his passing but should be celebrating his achievements and how those inspired a generation of entrepreneurs like Motaung to charge ahead in spite of apartheid.

His life story, and that of Chiefs, should now inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs to use the opportunities provided by freedom to build new, stronger and bigger black companies.