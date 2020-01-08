Columnists

Richard Maponya, Kaizer Chiefs must inspire us

By the editorial - 08 January 2020 - 06:45

It is a week of mixed feelings for our country, especially its black majority.

On the one hand it is a week of sadness, following the news of the passing of one of the greatests of Sowetans, Richard Maponya.

On the other hand, the week marks the beginning of year-long celebrations for Kaizer Chiefs - the Sowetan club that was born 50 years ago and grew to become one of the most successful brands within and outside South Africa's borders.

At 99, Maponya had lived a full and exemplary life. He will be remembered for his tenacious spirit, which helped him become a successful entrepreneur and business leader at a time when the apartheid system sought to exclude black people from meaningful economic participation.

'Dr Maponya‘s life a testament to resilience' - Ramaphosa

The late entrepreneur Richard Maponya has been hailed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a trailblazer for having found successes in business during ...
News
1 day ago

He was a revolutionary, a freedom fighter in his own way. Although not armed with an AK-47 or leading a workers' strike in a mine somewhere, his very success in business served to expose the Verwoerdian lie that all black people were good for was to be hewers of wood and drawers of water.

His fighting spirit, which saw him build a business empire and help to create the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc), inspired many black entrepreneurs in Soweto and the rest of black South Africa.

One of those must have been Kaizer Motaung, the brilliant soccer player who returned from the US to establish his own club, Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.

Under trying conditions for black business people, Motaung was able to build Chiefs into a household name - in the process helping to turn the local soccer game into the thriving industry it is today.

Perhaps it is fitting, then, that Maponya left us just a day before Amakhosi's 50th birthday.

It is a message, maybe, that we should not be mourning his passing but should be celebrating his achievements and how those inspired a generation of entrepreneurs like Motaung to charge ahead in spite of apartheid.

His life story, and that of Chiefs, should now inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs to use the opportunities provided by freedom to build new, stronger and bigger black companies.

Business icon Dr Richard Maponya has died

Maponya, aged 99, died in hospital on Monday morning, according to family spokesperson Mandla Sibeko.
News
2 days ago

Tributes pour in for the 'grandfather of black business' Richard Maponya

South Africans pay tribute to the late businessman Dr Richard Maponya.
News
1 day ago

Business icon Richard Maponya to be remembered at memorial service

The memorial service of the late Soweto business icon Richard Maponya will take place in Johannesburg tomorrow.
News
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures daring escape from attempted hijacking
Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
X