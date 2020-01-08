Kaizer Chiefs legends return to club's spiritual home

To celebrate the day the club was formed 50 years ago, Kaizer Chiefs made a return to their spiritual home yesterday where stars from yesteryear returned to Phefeni to commemorate the incredible milestone.

It was on January 7 1970 that the legendary Kaizer Motaung established the club at his family home in Sentsho Street.

Opposite lies the football ground where the first training session was held all those years ago.

"It's unbelievable how far the club has come and it all started here," club legend Jackie Masike said.

"This club is a wonderful institution and I am happy to have been there from the start." Masike and Banks Setlhodi were the two former players in attendance who were there when the club was founded. Other doyens who graced the occasion were Ryder Mofokeng, Vusi "Computer" Lamola, Fetsi Molatedi, Lucky Stylianou, Ace Khuse and Doctor Khumalo, to name but a few.