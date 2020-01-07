Soccer

'I was there from the beginning‚' says Kaizer Chiefs' first secretary at 50th birthday celebrations

By Marc Strydom In Soweto - 07 January 2020 - 12:59
Sheila Mosimane-Makhele‚ the club's first secretary in the 1970s and early 1980s. at the 50th Annivesary in Soweto.
Sheila Mosimane-Makhele‚ the club's first secretary in the 1970s and early 1980s. at the 50th Annivesary in Soweto.
Image: Marc Strydom

Among those waiting on Tuesday morning for Kaizer Chiefs' 50th birthday celebrations in Phefeni to begin was 70-year-old Sheila Mosimane-Makhele‚ the club's first secretary in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Clutching memorabilia and a magazine article from 1980 on her‚ she waited for the club's chairman‚ Kaizer Motaung‚ to arrive.

Mosimane-Makhela began working as Chiefs' secretary three years after their founding on January 7‚ 1970.

"I was Chiefs' secretary from 1973 to 1983‚" Mosimane-Makhele said.

"Our offices were in Conlyn House in the city centre.

"I started with the reserve team. I was there from the beginning. I was the first secretary there."

Chiefs' 50th anniversary celebration - attended by greats and legends‚ the current players and coaching staff‚ current and past administrators‚ and people who have been involved in the club - was held in a marquee erected on their original training field‚ opposite their first clubhouse at 8414 Sentsho Street in Phefeni‚ Orlando West.

READ MORE:

Full house expected at Chiefs' 50th anniversary celebration match against Highlands

Tickets to Kaizer Chiefs' 50th anniversary celebration match against Highlands Park have all been snapped up and over 80 000 fans are expected to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs congregated at the place where it all started in Phefeni 50 years ago

Kaizer Chiefs' players‚ coaching staff‚ ex-greats and legends‚ former and current administrators and owning family - the Motaungs - congregated at ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Pirates beat Chiefs in Soweto derby of global football kits

Orlando Pirates’ 2017-18 jersey and Kaizer Chiefs’ current shirt have found themselves on a list of the world’s “Top 30 Football Shirts of the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures daring escape from attempted hijacking
Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
X