Lessons Cyril Ramaphosa can learn from Ernst Middendorp's tactics

Just before the festive season started, I had my mind made up. I was going to write a column about the leadership lessons President Cyril Ramaphosa can learn from Ernst Middendorp, the Kaizer Chiefs coach.

But then Judas Moseamedi broke the hearts of Amakhosi faithful again, this time at Harry Gwala Stadium, just three days before Christmas. This left me wondering if Middendorp is as much at sea about ways of stopping Maritzburg United as our president seems to be when it comes to the Eskom crisis.

As if that was not enough, Middendorp's charges opened the new year with a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of SuperSport United - hence reviving doubts about the coach's ability to lead the 50-year-old club to its first league glory following what, in politics, might be described as four "wasted seasons".

And this evening there is a real possibility that Chiefs' golden jubilee celebrations at FNB Stadium will be spoilt by a rampant Highlands Park. Those who watched the Makhulong Stadium encounter between the two sides at the beginning of the season would agree that Amakhosi were lucky to escape with a 3-2 victory that Sunday afternoon.

But I am no soccer commentator and this column is not a preview of this evening's action.

It is a big week for both Chiefs and the ANC.