Mofokeng says Chiefs fans appreciated Ntsoelengoe‚ Dladla‚ Lamola‚ Setlhodi

Kaizer Chiefs’ 1970s and 1980s captain Ryder Mofokeng says his generation are lovingly remembered because they built the great Soweto club up from nothing.

Mofokeng was part of a golden generation that made Chiefs what it later would become as the glamour club played beautiful football‚ swept up trophies and attracted legions of fans from their formation on in 1970.

He said players of that generation – Joseph “Banks” Setlhodi‚ Computer Lamola‚ Teenage Dladla‚ Ace Ntsoelengoe and many more – are fondly remembered today because they built Chiefs up from nothing after owner and now-chairman Kaizer Motaung led a breakaway from Orlando Pirates in 1969.