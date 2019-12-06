Mamelodi Sundowns have a score to settle with Wydad

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to face Wydad Casablanca for the ninth time in three years, the SA club want to deal decisively with the Moroccans now and avoid running into them in the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League.

The Brazilians will do battle with Wydad in a Group C clash at the Stade Mohammed V tomorrow (9pm).

Downs have a score to settle with the North Africans, who knocked them out at the semifinal stage last season.

In 2017, Wydad were responsible for eliminating the Chloorkop-based side in the quarterfinals.

Versatile Downs attacker Thapelo Morena admits that the aim is put the Wydad matter to rest now rather than later. "That's the plan because we know if we can finish top of the group then we are unlikely to meet the big guns later in the competition," Morena told Sowetan.