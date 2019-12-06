'Scammer' paying back his victims while behind bars

He was scammed R400,000 and left broke and struggling to put food on the table, but Emmanuel Mmbadi may have something to smile about this Christmas.

Mmbadi, 40, was one of SA business people who were refunded a portion of the money they were scammed, allegedly by Murphy Ayuk, a charming Nigerian with a fake American accent, in 2016.

Ayuk had claimed to be a US investment broker and promised potential "clients" loans, but instead allegedly walked off with their money, which was meant to "cover" due diligence fees and other upfront costs.

An agreement has been reached by Ayuk's attorney, Johann Grobler from Johann Grobler & Associates, that the former CEO of Capital Raising Portfolio will refund the business people their monies.

Ayuk was arrested in 2016 after Gauteng businessman Anton Greeff, another alleged victim, opened a case of fraud against him. Mmbadi, a former debtor's clerk, said they (with his partners) had an interest in buying a farm when he was introduced to Ayuk by another client.

"His attorney has transferred some money into my account and we believe that he will be able to honour his promise. I will also be able to pay back people's monies. He also deserves a second chance to redeem himself," Mmbadi said.