WATCH | The moment of madness that got Sundowns captain Kekana a four-match ban from Caf

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is available for selection in the Caf Champions League titanic clash against Wydad Casablanca after a four-match ban imposed on him by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The 34-year-old Kekana quietly served a four-match ban after Caf slapped him with a misconduct charge for shoving a referee in a Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg 2-1 away defeat against AS Otoho of Congo Brazzaville in August.