WATCH | The moment of madness that got Sundowns captain Kekana a four-match ban from Caf

By Tiisetso Malepa - 04 December 2019 - 16:23
Hlompho Kekana, Captain of Sundowns during the2019 Telkom Knockout Quarter Finals game between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 03 November 2019.
Image: © Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is available for selection in the Caf Champions League titanic clash against Wydad Casablanca after a four-match ban imposed on him by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The 34-year-old Kekana quietly served a four-match ban after Caf slapped him with a misconduct charge for shoving a referee in a Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg 2-1 away defeat against AS Otoho of Congo Brazzaville in August.

Sundowns managed to keep the news of his ban away from the media and public since August 11 when Kekana received his marching orders until SowetanLIVE caught wind of the developments this week.

