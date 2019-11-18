Phiri strike secures SA much-needed victory

IIn the end, they needed Lebogang Phiri to spare the team's blushes, but Bafana Bafana will know that their performance against Sudan in the

1-0 win at home was hardly good enough.

Phiri saved the team from a possible ring of boos as his 45th-minute strike boosted Bafana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

Coach Molefi Ntseki rang in the changes knowing that nothing less than a victory would be good enough. Five changes were made to the team that lost 2-0 to Ghana in the Gold Coast last week.

Powerful forward Lebo Mothiba led the attack with Percy Tau. Their partnership worked well under the system of previous coach Stuart Baxter and it remains to be seen if it will have the same effect under Ntseki.

Mis-communication in the 40th minute showed how out of sync they were in this game. Instead of easily laying off the ball for Tau, Mothiba unwittingly nicked it away from him and the chance was wasted.

Tau was limited to the left side of the field, which appeared to make him less effective. The Club Brugge star plays his best football when given a free role in attack.

Bafana created a handful of chances in the first-half but lacked the clinical edge needed for such games.