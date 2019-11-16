Bafana doctor works on Bongani Zungu and other walking wounded

Influential French-based midfielder Bongani Zungu remains a major injury doubt for Bafana Bafana’s crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Zungu, who plays for Amiens SC in Ligue 1, sustained a knee injury during the 2-0 loss to Ghana in Cape Coast on Thursday night and team doctor Thulani Ngwenya said the Bafana medical staff will make a call on his availability after scans on Saturday afternoon.

“He sustained a knee injury in around the 25th minute of the game against Ghana — we are not making an excuse, but the pitch in Ghana was heavy and uneven,” said Ngwenya during his fitness update at the team’s hotel in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

“He slipped and hurt his knee, we rushed in to check him and we found that he was in excruciating pain. We asked him to continue but after further assessments he couldn’t continue with the game.

“We continued to treat him after the game until now and he has made marked improvement. He is going for a scan today [Saturday] and that is only when we will be able to make a decision whether he is fit and available for selection for the match against Sudan or not.”