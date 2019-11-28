Da Gama bemoans draw

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt sounded content after sharing the spoils with Highlands Park in their Absa Premiership fixture at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night.

But his opposite number Owen da Gama was not a happy man at all after the 1-1 draw.

Wits were a goal down until late in the match when referee Victor Gomes penalised Bevan Fransman for handling the ball inside the box, and awarded Wits a penalty which was slotted home by Thabang Monare on injury time.

Highlands' goal was scored by Peter Shalulile in the 41st minute via a penalty.

"I am very disappointed and I don't know whether I should laugh or cry because the players do so well; they work so hard, and you know, to draw such a match in that fashion, I think it is rather unfortunate," said Da Gama.