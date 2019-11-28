Mosimane wants Zwane fit for a key CAF tie, TKO final

Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Themba Zwane will be wrapped in cotton wool for the next week or so before being unleashed on Wydad Casablanca and Maritzburg United.

Zwane has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the past month that has seen him miss his club's recent matches and withdraw from the Bafana Bafana squad.

The 30-year-old is slowly being reintegrated into the team and has started training again.

Coach Pitso Mosimane wants to have "Mshishi" ready for next week's CAF Champions League clash against Wydad and the Telkom Knockout final with Maritzburg United on December 14.

Sundowns face Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the continental competition on Saturday (9pm).

After that, they travel to Morocco to take on Wydad next Saturday before looking forward to the TKO final against the Team of Choice.