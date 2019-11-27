Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama refused to comment on the legitimacy of a seemingly controversial injury-time penalty that saw his team having to settle for a 1-1 Absa Premiership draw on Tuesday night.

Home side Highlands had edged play‚ and seemingly done enough to secure a 1-0 victory at their Makhulong Stadium stronghold against Wits‚ until referee Victor Gomes blew for a handball in the area by Park substitute Bevan Fransman seconds into added time.

No-one in the stands saw the incident‚ though in fairness to Gomes he was‚ of course‚ far closer to the action. With the match not televised there have been no replays to clarify the matter.

“I’m very‚ very disappointed. Sometimes you don’t know whether you should laugh or cry‚” Da Gama said at the manner of his team’s last-gasp slip at securing victory‚ having until then preserved the lead from Peter Shalulile’s 41st-minute spotkick.

“The players do so well‚ they work so hard. And to draw a match in that fashion – I think it’s very unfortunate.

“But you know‚ we are not at liberty to talk about Wits‚ talk about the referees or anybody. We can only reflect on what we’ve done.