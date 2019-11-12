Da Gama defends Highlands' poor form

In his typical voluble self, Highlands Park coach has hinted that people should

lower their expectations of the Lions of the North given the club's winless run across all tournaments.

The Tembisa outfit have gone four games without a victory in all competitions.

Highlands last recorded a win later last month, beating Chippa United 2-0 in the league.

When asked what he attributed his team's recent unconvicing form to, Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama said yesterday: "Sundowns have gone four games without a win and they're a big team, so I do not know what you expect me to say.

"[It is] Highlands Park's second season in the PSL and I think we've had two quick successes. people expect us now to be winning every game. We are still a new young team.''

The Highlands mentor challenged people to study their previous results thoroughly before passing judgement.