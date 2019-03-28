Steve Komphela sets Arrows stars Bafana target

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela wants to see Abafana Bes'thende players in Bafana Bafana, challenging his SA-born troops to draw inspiration from the club's foreign contingent.

Since the days of Thanduyise Khuboni, Arrows have never had a regular in the Bafana set-up.

But their foreign recruits, particularly from neighbouring countries, have been flying the Abafana Bes'thende flag with aplomb, aiding their respective countries to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

"There's quite a number of them [Arrows players who helped their countries qualify for Afcon]. I am sure about four... Maximilian Mbaeva [Namibia], Knox Mutizwa, Divine Lunga and Danny Phiri [all Zimbabwe]. The only international players who didn't qualify their nations are Limbikani Mzava [Malawi] and Joao Moreira [from Portugal]," said Komphela.