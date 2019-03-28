Steve Komphela sets Arrows stars Bafana target
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela wants to see Abafana Bes'thende players in Bafana Bafana, challenging his SA-born troops to draw inspiration from the club's foreign contingent.
Since the days of Thanduyise Khuboni, Arrows have never had a regular in the Bafana set-up.
But their foreign recruits, particularly from neighbouring countries, have been flying the Abafana Bes'thende flag with aplomb, aiding their respective countries to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
"There's quite a number of them [Arrows players who helped their countries qualify for Afcon]. I am sure about four... Maximilian Mbaeva [Namibia], Knox Mutizwa, Divine Lunga and Danny Phiri [all Zimbabwe]. The only international players who didn't qualify their nations are Limbikani Mzava [Malawi] and Joao Moreira [from Portugal]," said Komphela.
"It gives you great confidence [seeing your players in their national teams], but the question is why other South African players are not part of the qualification. Why are they not in the national team? Arrows players must qualify SA as well."
Komphela went on to confirm his foreign charges came from the recent international break injury-free, hoping their experience plays a pivotal role when they take on his former side Bloemfontein Celtic in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
"Everyone came back healthy. Their enthusiasm should help us a great deal. It's a cup of dreams, as they say," noted the Arrows mentor.
Having started the campaign at the helm of Phunya Sele Sele before joining Arrows in December last year, Komphela sounded concerned about the threat Celtic pose under his former assistants Lehlohonolo Seema and John Maduka.
"We know how they are and maybe it's a monster we created lapha kwa [there at] Celtic... I think Maduka and Seema have been doing very well," said Komphela.