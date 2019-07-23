South Africa have been hit by a slew of withdrawals ahead of their African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier with Lesotho as coach David Notoane faces the difficult balancing act of selecting a squad that provides preparation for the Africa Uncder-23 Championship qualifiers versus the players he has available.

The two-legged tie against Lesotho starts away in the Mountain Kingdom on Sunday‚ with the return leg to be played the following weekend‚ coinciding with the start of the Absa Premiership.

With CHAN only open to locally-based players‚ Notoane had been hoping to use the core of his COSAFA Cup squad to continue to prepare for September’s Under-23 Afcon qualifier with Zimbabwe‚ but has been hit by withdrawals and injuries.