Soweto derby a motivation for reserves
Kaizer Chiefs MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) skipper Sabelo Radebe, 19, is confident Amakhosi reserves can still beat their rivals Orlando Pirates even without their coach Arthur Zwane.
Just a week after back-to-back Soweto derbies between Chiefs and Pirates in the top-flight, the reserve sides of the traditional foes take centre stage tomorrow (3pm), headlining the MDC festival at Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto.
Chiefs will have to soldier on without Zwane, who's with Bafana Bafana as coach Molefi Ntseki's assistant. The club's head of development Sundra Govinder is expected to steer the ship in Zwane's absence.
"Our philosophy never changes, with or without the coach, we stick to what we've been taught by him [Zwane], so I don't think we will struggle because of his unavailability," Radebe told Sowetan yesterday.
"When it's a derby, you get motivated naturally nje [just]. We're prepared and we want to show everyone what we are capable of. We've done a lot of work on our attack recently and I think we will score many goals on Saturday."
Chiefs senior side won both derbies in the past two weeks, starting by overcoming Bucs 4-2 on penalties in the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout a fortnight ago, before claiming a 3-2 league success last week. This feat has motivated Radebe.
"We want to continue where our first team left [off], beating Pirates is more than football. it's more about bragging rights and making our fans happy," said the lad from Sebokeng in the Vaal, who has scored just once and racked up an impressive 11 assists in as many MDC games thus far.
Heading into this massive MDC Soweto derby, Pirates are fourth on the table on 24 points - five ahead of seventh-placed Chiefs after 13 games, while Mamelodi Sundowns are top of the pile on 32 points.
MDC fixtures (all at Dobsonville Stadium, unless stated)
Tomorrow: Maritzburg v Celtic, Harry Gwala Stadium (10am); Baroka v Polokwane, Peter Mokaba Stadium (10am); Highlands v Wits, Makhulong Stadium (10am); AmaZulu v Arrows (10am); Sundowns v SuperSport (1pm); Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates (3pm).
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Cape Town City, Malta Park (10am); Black Leopards v Chippa United, Thohoyandou Stadium (10am).
