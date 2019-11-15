Soweto derby a motivation for reserves

Kaizer Chiefs MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) skipper Sabelo Radebe, 19, is confident Amakhosi reserves can still beat their rivals Orlando Pirates even without their coach Arthur Zwane.

Just a week after back-to-back Soweto derbies between Chiefs and Pirates in the top-flight, the reserve sides of the traditional foes take centre stage tomorrow (3pm), headlining the MDC festival at Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto.

Chiefs will have to soldier on without Zwane, who's with Bafana Bafana as coach Molefi Ntseki's assistant. The club's head of development Sundra Govinder is expected to steer the ship in Zwane's absence.

"Our philosophy never changes, with or without the coach, we stick to what we've been taught by him [Zwane], so I don't think we will struggle because of his unavailability," Radebe told Sowetan yesterday.

"When it's a derby, you get motivated naturally nje [just]. We're prepared and we want to show everyone what we are capable of. We've done a lot of work on our attack recently and I think we will score many goals on Saturday."