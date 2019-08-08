Players to watch in Diski Challenge

With the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) kicking off tomorrow, Sihle Ndebele picks five players who could be the next reserve league stars.

Keenan Philips (Bidvest Wits)

Hailing from Mahikeng in the North West, Phillips is simply destined for greatness if he stays consistent. The Students youngster is a left-back but he's blessed with offensive prowess. The 19-year-old is a big-game player, having proven that on many occasions such as scoring against both Soweto giants - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates - in the past MDC campaign. Phillips also scored for Amajita at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland in May.

Bayanda Shangase (AmaZulu)

The budding striker is technically proficient. Shangase, 19, is known for his willingness to chase down and put pressure on opposing defenders, and is capable of playing off his teammates and creating chances for other strikers.