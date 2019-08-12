Coaching is not easy, says Arthur Zwane

Arthur Zwane was a speedy winger during his time as a footballer, but he's taking it slow as a coach.

Nicknamed "10111" for his pace, Zwane is now coach of Kaizer Chiefs' Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team, while also getting his coaching badges.

"It's a tough journey being a coach," Zwane told Sowetan after his side beat Golden Arrows 4-1 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal.

"Some of us thought it's going to be easy, because we played the game at the highest level and actually, that's not the case," he admitted.

Zwane, 45, is however, ready to embrace the challenge and taking it one step at a time.

"You have to equip yourself as a coach and know what you are doing. The information that you are giving to these boys should be the right information. So, if you don't understand the game, it's going to be difficult, because whatever information that you are giving these boys would be more like you are setting them up for failure. It's good for us to attend the coaching courses."

Zwane has a CAF A licence and a Uefa B1 diploma.