Soccer

Coaching is not easy, says Arthur Zwane

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 12 August 2019 - 08:55
Arthur Zwane, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Multichoice Discki Challenge 2018/19 match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at the Hammersdale Stadium, Hammersdale on 09 September 2018.
Arthur Zwane, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Multichoice Discki Challenge 2018/19 match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at the Hammersdale Stadium, Hammersdale on 09 September 2018.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Arthur Zwane was a speedy winger during his time as a footballer, but he's taking it slow as a coach.

Nicknamed "10111" for his pace, Zwane is now coach of Kaizer Chiefs' Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team, while also getting his coaching badges.

"It's a tough journey being a coach," Zwane told Sowetan after his side beat Golden Arrows 4-1 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal.

"Some of us thought it's going to be easy, because we played the game at the highest level and actually, that's not the case," he admitted.

Zwane, 45, is however, ready to embrace the challenge and taking it one step at a time.

"You have to equip yourself as a coach and know what you are doing. The information that you are giving to these boys should be the right information. So, if you don't understand the game, it's going to be difficult, because whatever information that you are giving these boys would be more like you are setting them up for failure. It's good for us to attend the coaching courses."

Zwane has a CAF A licence and a Uefa B1 diploma.

Kaizer Chiefs coach heads to Ireland

Kaizer Chiefs reserve team head coach Arthur Zwane is heading to Ireland to further his coaching qualifications.
Sport
1 month ago

"They actually said because I played at the highest level, I could go straight for a Uefa A licence, but I said to them I'm not in a hurry to be a first team coach," he asserted.

"I still want to help the young ones because that's where we are lacking as a nation. We are not developing players with confidence and arrogance." The one thing Zwane is not happy about is showboating. In one of Chiefs' past MDC games he lashed out at his players for showing off.

The crowd loves it and it was the same at King Zwelithini where Orlando Pirates winger Lehlohonolo Sepeng delighted the crowd in Bucs' 1-0 win over AmaZulu at the same venue on Friday.

Meanwhile, the sixth season of the MDC was launched in Durban at the weekend.

MDC RESULTS

Stellenbosch 2-1 Chippa

AmaZulu 0-1 Pirates

Celtic 0-3 Sundowns

Maritzburg 1-5 SuperSport

Arrows 1-4 Chiefs

Leopards 0-2 Cape Town City

Polokwane 2-1 Wits

Highlands 0-3 Baroka

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
X