Mashiane Happy to be back on field

Even when a golden opportunity to play for Mamelodi Sundowns went up in smoke, Kaizer Chiefs star Happy Mashiane never despaired.

The Tembisa-born Mashiane spent some time at Sundowns academy in his salad days. The 21-year-old wing-back's childhood aspiration to play top-flight football took a slight knock when the Brazilians decided to move the academy from Chloorkop to Pretoria.

"I started playing football when I was very young, playing for an amateur club called Tembisa Black Pirates in Tembisa. After that I went to the Sundowns academy, but I stopped when they relocated from Chloorkop to Pretoria," Mashiane told Sowetan.

"I was very young to travel from Tembisa to Pretoria alone, so I left the academy. At that time I felt like the dream of playing professionally was dying. gradually, but I kept on believing. I never dropped my head and I think that's why I am at Chiefs today."