MultiChoice apologises to Kaizer Chiefs after 'boMabena' tweet

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice have apologised to Kaizer Chiefs after a tweet posted on DSTV's official Twitter account rubbed the club and fans up the wrong way.

The pay channel incurred the wrath of fans after referring to AmaKhosi as "boMabena" in a premiership promotional tweet and many of the club's supporters are so incensed that they are threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Chiefs are also not amused and the club told SowetanLIVE that an investigation into the offending post is underway.

"Social media commentary can often be in jest and‚ in this instance‚ was never intended to be offensive‚" said MultiChoice in a response to questions from SowetanLIVE.

"Of course we apologise to anyone who may have been offended‚ especially Amakhosi supporters. However‚ the tweet should be read in the context of sports banter."

Mabena has become a popular phrase to describe a person who is constantly a disappointment.

It was coined after a video went viral on social media earlier this year showing an army instructor shouting disapproving comments at a man called Mabena.

Chiefs communication officer Vina Maphosa said they are still weighing its options after seeing the tweet.