Soccer

Surprise Moriri, Sundra Govinder take over reins for MDC sides

By Sihle Ndebele - 11 October 2019 - 10:24
Surprise Moriri will take control of the Mamelodi Sundowns reserves during the MultiChoice Diski Challenge match against Orlando Pirates.
Surprise Moriri will take control of the Mamelodi Sundowns reserves during the MultiChoice Diski Challenge match against Orlando Pirates.
Image: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix

The Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) sides will have to soldier on without their head coaches who are on international duty this weekend, with Sundra Govinder and Surprise Moriri the stand-in mentors.

Chiefs face SuperSport tomorrow at Lucas Moripe Stadium without their mentor Arthur Zwane, who is with Bafana Bafana as Molefi Ntseki's second-in-command for Sunday's Nelson Mandela Challenge friendly against Mali at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Meanwhile, Notoane's juggling act means former club striker and his deputy Moriri will steer the ship when the Brazilians reserves take on a rejuvenated Orlando Pirates side on Sunday, also at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Notoane doubles up as SA Under-23s coach and he's with the side in Egypt for a friendly with the North Africans on Sunday. The match is aimed at preparing for the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Why Sundowns’ new ‘Vieira’ has to pinch himself to know he’s not dreaming

At his new Chloorkop surroundings‚ Mamelodi Sundowns defensive midfielder Sammy “Vieira” Seabi feels like a kid in the candy store.
Sport
4 weeks ago

It's the first time Govinder, who is Amakhosi's head of youth development, takes charge of the MDC side.

However, the club's spokesperson, Vina Maphosa, sounded optimistic that he'll produce the goods.

"He [Govinder] is a top coach. I do not think he'll struggle. With his knowledge of this team, I am positive that we will win against SuperSport," Maphosa told Sowetan yesterday.

In the previous Fifa break, the senior side's assistant coach, Shaun Bartlett, stood in for Zwane and managed a convincing 7-1 thumping of champions Bloemfontein Celtic last month.

Moriri is no stranger to the head-coaching role in the Diski league having filled in for Notoane in a number of matches before, when he was busy with the Afcon qualifiers.

MDC fixtures:

Tomorrow: Chippa United v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (10am); PLK City v Maritzburg, Peter Mokaba Stadium (10am); Wits v Baroka, Bidvest Stadium; Highlands Park v Leopards, Lucas Moripe Stadium (12pm); Chiefs v SuperSport, Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm).

Sunday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo Stadium (10am); Bloemfontein Celtic v CPT City, Lucas Moripe Stadium (12pm); Orlando Pirates v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm).

Celtic should have full quota of players for Stellenbosch FC match

Bloemfontein Celtic have been clearing out their treatment room and should have an almost full quota of players to pick from when they host rookies ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Players to watch in Diski Challenge

With the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) kicking off tomorrow, Sihle Ndebele picks five players who could be the next reserve league stars.
Sport
2 months ago

'I have no future at Sundowns'

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns player and assistant coach Alex "Barnes" Bapela has explained why returning to the Tshwane side is of no interest to him.
Sport
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X