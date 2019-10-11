Surprise Moriri, Sundra Govinder take over reins for MDC sides

The Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) sides will have to soldier on without their head coaches who are on international duty this weekend, with Sundra Govinder and Surprise Moriri the stand-in mentors.

Chiefs face SuperSport tomorrow at Lucas Moripe Stadium without their mentor Arthur Zwane, who is with Bafana Bafana as Molefi Ntseki's second-in-command for Sunday's Nelson Mandela Challenge friendly against Mali at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Meanwhile, Notoane's juggling act means former club striker and his deputy Moriri will steer the ship when the Brazilians reserves take on a rejuvenated Orlando Pirates side on Sunday, also at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Notoane doubles up as SA Under-23s coach and he's with the side in Egypt for a friendly with the North Africans on Sunday. The match is aimed at preparing for the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.