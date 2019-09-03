Youngsters set to light up PSL this season

SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule has caught the eye in the opening matches of the 2019/2020 Absa Premiership season.

Mbule, 21, played just four matches last term and has already featured in six during this campaign, which indicates that he may have a far better season this time.

Last season saw the likes of AmaZulu left back Sibusiso Mabiliso (20), Baroka striker Jemondre Dickens (21) and Cape Town City defender Keanu Cupido (21) - among others, being given a chance by their respective clubs.

Injuries have slowed down the progress of the likes of Kaizer Chiefs duo, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane.

But there's always a youngster somewhere who's keen to take his chance. Sowetan picks the young stars who may shine this season.