Wayne Sandilands ready for afight with Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro

If Kaizer Chiefs attacking unit's latest rich form is anything to go by, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands could be one of the busiest players when the two Soweto powerhouses battle it out tomorrow (3pm).

In what's a sold-out affair at the majestic Moses Mabhida Stadium, Chiefs and Pirates clash for a spot in the Telkom Knockout semifinals. While a number Pirates' attackers have been rather flat recently, except for Tshegofatso Mabasa, their Chiefs counterparts, especially Samir Nurkovic, Dumisani Zuma, Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat, have shown flashes of brilliance.

Fascinatingly, Sandilands acknowledges the threat posed by the Amakhosi forwards. Having played with Billiat and Castro at Mamelodi Sundowns, the Bucs man also underlined the pair's strengths.

"With regard to the strikers of Chiefs, any one of those can change a game. They've got those qualities about them. They've got unbelievable ability and skill, can do something out of nothing if required," said Sandilands at the match's media conference at PSL offices in Parktown yesterday.